How is Japan govt connected with Russia's biggest cigarette maker?

Analysis

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 10:50 am

Related News

How is Japan govt connected with Russia's biggest cigarette maker?

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 10:50 am
A smoker picks a Japan Tobacco (JT) Inc.&#039;s Mevius Lights cigarette in Tokyo, Japan May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A smoker picks a Japan Tobacco (JT) Inc.'s Mevius Lights cigarette in Tokyo, Japan May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's government has severed banking and trade ties with Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but a tobacco company in which it owns a one-third stake is still operating there and churning out Winston and Camel brand cigarettes.

The government's inaction on Japan Tobacco Inc's (2914.T) puts the administration in an awkward position as it steps up sanctions.

Here's what's at stake:

WHY IS RUSSIA SO IMPORTANT TO JAPAN TOBACCO?

Japan's population is shrinking, and domestic smoking rates are declining, making revenue overseas increasingly important for Japan Tobacco (JT).

Russia, the world's fourth-biggest tobacco market, is JT's biggest overseas market, generating an estimated 12% of group revenue and 20% of operating profit. JT has the largest market share in Russia at almost 40%, with 4,000 employees in four factories, producing brands including Winston, Camel, and Mevius, formerly known as Mild Seven.

HOW HAS JT REACTED TO RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE?

JT said soon after the invasion that it had halted production at its factory in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, saying at the time that its 900 employees were safe.

Last month, the company said its Russian subsidiary would suspend investment, marketing, and the launch of a heated tobacco product. But it said manufacturing would continue, although those activities could be suspended amid "unprecedented" challenges. 

Other Japanese companies are taking a "wait-and-see" approach as well. Trading houses Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp are holding on to stakes in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Russia, from which Shell Plc has announced plans to exit. 

WHY IS THIS A POLITICAL HOT POTATO FOR THE GOVERNMENT?

Japan has joined with Group of Seven economies in a steady escalation of sanctions to try to pressure Russia to end hostilities.

But its stance has come in for criticism; on the one hand it says it stands by Ukraine, but on the other hand it controls a major company doing business in Russia and reaps a large portion of the profits of that enterprise.

JT is one of Russia's biggest individual tax payers, accounting for 1.4% of the nation's total budget revenue in 2020, the company's website says.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR INVESTORS?

JT's shares have sunk more than 5% since Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a special military operation, as business prospects in the region darken. The benchmark Nikkei index has gained 5%.

The company's shares have lagged the broader market's performance for the last five years, but remain popular among investors for their ample dividends. JT pays out about 75% of profits compared to an average 30% among other Japanese companies. That provides about 100 billion yen ($815 million) to the Japanese government each year, based on Reuters estimates over the past three years.

WHAT NEXT?

JT is the third-biggest tobacco seller in the world and some analysts believe it will have to exit Russia eventually as other major brands pull out. Rivals British American Tobacco, Philip Morris International Inc and Imperial Brands have announced their intention to exit the country. 

Such a decision doesn't come without risk though. The company could face huge losses if Russia decides to seize its assets, so a less risky option would be to sell its assets to a Russian partner.

Even if JT stays on, trade sanctions could interrupt its business, especially if it isn't able to import tobacco leaves.

WHY IS JAPAN IN THE TOBACCO BUSINESS IN THE FIRST PLACE?

JT is a legacy company from Japan's history of government-controlled monopolies in tobacco and salt. The company operates a museum in Tokyo dedicated to the history of those commodities in Japan.

JT in its current form was founded in 1985, and while the government has reduced its stake over time, the Ministry of Finance is mandated to hold at least one-third of its shares in a business that the government sees as important for fiscal revenues and the wider economy.

World+Biz / Global Economy

Japan / Russia-Japan / Mevius Lights cigarette

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

18m | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

1h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

14h | Videos
Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

15h | Videos
Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

15h | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma