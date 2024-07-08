How quota system looks across the globe

A student waves a Bangladesh flag during a protest programme over the quota system in Dhaka on 7 July. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

As Bangladesh is going through another round of turmoil over the quota system in the first and second-class government jobs, it's time to revisit the system in different countries and areas of the world.

Around the world, quota systems in government jobs are employed as a tool to enhance the representation of historically marginalised or underrepresented groups.

These systems, which aim to promote equality and inclusion, vary significantly in design and implementation across different countries, found an analysis by TBS.

The analysis found that quota systems are a common feature across various continents, from Asia to Africa to the Americas. They serve as tools to address historical injustices, promote inclusivity, and ensure equal representation in public sectors, particularly for women.

However, the effectiveness and acceptance of these systems vary, often sparking significant debate and reform movements.

These systems illustrate a global recognition of the need for positive discrimination to achieve a fair and equitable society. While the specifics differ, the underlying goal remains consistent: to provide opportunities for those who have been historically marginalised, especially women, and to promote a more inclusive and representative workforce.

Let us look at the quota system in different countries, particularly neighbours of Bangladesh.

India

India's quota system, known as "reservations," is one of the most comprehensive and constitutionally backed in the world.

As caste tradition dominates India for various reasons, it includes reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The Indian constitution mandates that 15% of government jobs are reserved for SCs, 7.5% for STs, 27% for OBCs, and 10% for EWS. These quotas apply to public sector jobs, educational institutions, and even political seats, ensuring that marginalised communities receive equitable opportunities and representation​ ​.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka implements quotas primarily focusing on ethnic representation, particularly for Tamils and Muslims. This system aims to promote ethnic harmony and integration in a country that has experienced significant ethnic conflict.

The quota system is less formalised than in some countries but plays a crucial role in ensuring diverse representation in public service roles​ ​.

Nepal

Nepal's constitution guarantees quotas in government jobs and educational institutions for marginalised groups such as Dalits, indigenous peoples, women, and Madhesi communities.

These quotas are designed to rectify historical injustices and ensure that disadvantaged groups have access to opportunities.

The country's commitment to social justice is reflected in its robust quota system, which is seen as a critical tool for promoting equality​ ​.

Pakistan

Pakistan's quota system reserves positions in government jobs for women, ethnic minorities, and individuals from less-developed regions.

This system, aiming to promote regional balance and gender equality, reflects Pakistan's efforts to address regional disparities and ensure fair representation of all segments of its population in public sector employment​ ​.

South Africa

Post-apartheid South Africa introduced quotas to redress the imbalances caused by decades of racial segregation.

The country's affirmative action policies aim to increase the representation of black South Africans, women, and disabled individuals in public sector roles.

This system is crucial in addressing the socio-economic disparities left by apartheid and promoting a more inclusive workforce​​.

Brazil

Brazil employs a quota system primarily focused on increasing the representation of Afro-Brazilians and indigenous peoples in public universities and federal jobs.

This policy aims to tackle deep-seated racial inequalities and ensure that historically marginalised groups have access to opportunities in public employment and education​.

United States

While the US does not have a quota system in the same way as some other countries, affirmative action policies are in place to ensure that minorities and women have fair access to employment and educational opportunities.

These policies encourage diversity and aim to combat discrimination, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunity​.

Bangladesh

Before the quota system was abolished in 2018 following a huge movement by students, the country had a 56% quota for various groups.

It included 30% for freedom fighters, 10% for women, 10% for district, 5% for ethnic minorities and 1% for physically disabled persons.

As the High Court scrapped the government's gazette notification following a writ petition, students took to the streets. They are demanding a reform in the quota system by enacting a law in parliament.

Initially, it was a direct anti-quota agitation, but it is now turning into a reform movement that indicates they are likely to accept a quota system which will have a minimal quota

Quota systems for freedom fighters: A global perspective

Several countries have implemented quota systems in government jobs to honour freedom fighters and their descendants although it is less common globally.

Apart from Bangladesh, countries with a quota system for freedom fighters' families include India and Nepal.

The countries, undergone significant liberation struggles, with no quota for freedom fighters, tend to implement some form of recognition and support for their veterans and their descendants.

Vietnam is one such country. It does not have a specific quota system for freedom fighters similar to Bangladesh.

However, Vietnam offers a range of benefits to veterans and their families, including preferential treatment in employment, education, and healthcare.

India, on the other hand, is among the countries with quota systems for freedom fighters and their families.

The Indian government provides reservations in public sector jobs and educational institutions for the descendants of freedom fighters.

Nepal's Constitution provides for special provisions for the descendants of those who fought for the country's democratic movements.

While not as formalised as India's system, Nepal's policies ensure that freedom fighters' families receive preferential treatment in various government services, including employment and education.

Sri Lanka also acknowledges its freedom fighters and their families, primarily through various welfare programmes. These programmes aim to support the families of those who were part of the country's liberation struggles, although they are not structured as formal quotas.

Although Pakistan honours its veterans through various welfare schemes that provide financial support, healthcare, and educational benefits to the families of the freedom movements, there isn't a specific quota exclusively for freedom fighters.

On the other hand, Bangladesh who fought against Pakistan to be liberated, has a well-defined quota system specifically for the descendants of freedom fighters. It had been scrapped, but now restored by High Court.