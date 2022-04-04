Good luck trying to sanction China’s 4,762 little giants

Analysis

Shuli Ren, Bloomberg
04 April, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 07:36 pm

Related News

Good luck trying to sanction China’s 4,762 little giants

Beijing is accelerating its efforts to build a defense against economic warfare

Shuli Ren, Bloomberg
04 April, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 07:36 pm
A singing Chinese robot on display.Photographer: China News Service/China News Service/Bloomberg
A singing Chinese robot on display.Photographer: China News Service/China News Service/Bloomberg

An unprecedented catalogue of sanctions has proved to be a powerful weapon in hobbling the Russian economy in response to Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. And the threat of ensnaring Chinese companies in their web has restrained Beijing's backing for its ally.

But sanctions lose their bite if your adversary is woven into the global supply chain. And that's what China has done this century — it's moved up the value chain from socks to robots. Beijing has stepped up efforts to nurture innovative small and mid-sized enterprises, hoping some will become indispensable to multinational companies.

The so-called "little giants" initiative is not new — it goes back more than a decade. But it was in 2018, after the trade war between the US and China heated up, that Beijing began to seriously push this program. The government picked up the pace last year, offering 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in grants and subsidies, as well as new financing channels. The new Beijing Stock Exchange, launched in November, is designed to help fund innovative SMEs.

As of 2021, China has recognized 4,762 little giants, with 74% in manufacturing and another 20% in scientific research and technology services, according to data compiled by HSBC Holdings Plc. It plans to spot 3,000 more this year.

These little giants are nothing like big tech behemoths such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. or Tencent Holdings Ltd., whose businesses span from social media, cloud computing to e-commerce. They are highly specialized. For instance, Beijing-based ForwardX Robotics, which recently raised $31 million from a series C funding round, makes robots for warehouses and logistics companies. They aim to burrow deep in the global supply chain.

To be sure, the West is willing to take a hit to make a point. The US-sanctioned Huawei Technologies Co., which once spent $11 billion a year on its suppliers. However, when the risk of disruption is too great, cold feet can ensue.

Even when it comes to Putin's Russia. While the Treasury sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov, detaining his yachts and private jets, they exempted his businesses, many of which are important inputs to manufacturing. His companies supply half of the world's merchant hot briquetted iron, a raw material for steel production. Officials worry that acting against Usmanov could drive up metals prices, the Wall Street Journal reported. After all, inflation already hit 7.9%, the highest since the 1970's OPEC oil embargo.

By the same token, will the Treasury want to sanction a Chinese firm that is an essential supplier to American businesses such as Apple Inc.? Sanctions are meant to inflict damage on your adversary, not on yourself. While behind on semiconductors and aerospace, Chinese firms are already leading forces in electric-vehicle batteries, machine tools and robotics, according to Gavekal Dragonomics, a research firm. 

US sanctions have clearly damaged some of China's tech ambitions. Huawei's 29% slide in revenue last year was testament to that. But they also forced Beijing's policy makers to shore up their economic vulnerabilities. These days, by thinking little, they are actually aiming big. 

Shuli Ren is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian markets. She previously wrote on markets for Barron's, following a career as an investment banker, and is a CFA charterholder.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

sanction / Chinese companies / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Made with Love: Where art meets productivity

6h | Brands
HCCL has around 200 enlisted caregivers, of whom more than 100 are actively engaged. Photo: Courtesy

HCCL: A tech-driven home care solution for your loved elderly ones

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Note merged with S Series to become the default android 

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

5h | Videos
Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

5h | Videos
How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

21h | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online