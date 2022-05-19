Fiscal consolidation is a way out

Analysis

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya
19 May, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 11:16 pm

Related News

Fiscal consolidation is a way out

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya
19 May, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 11:16 pm
File photo of Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya. Picture: CPD
File photo of Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya. Picture: CPD

The government has to mobilise resources as much as possible from all possible sources. This is necessary to underwrite the biggest possible subsidy package in our history. To deal with rising prices of daily necessities, the government needs to further reduce the tariff and tax structure. This also entails harmonisation of the subsidy structure where food and energy need to get priority.

However, it will also be necessary to expand the sales network of TCB. To this end, family cards need to be made operational as soon as possible in Dhaka and beyond. The current discrepancy between official and kerb market rates of foreign exchange needs to be addressed immediately. Importers are buying foreign currency at higher than the official rate, and obviously the additional amount would be passed on to consumers. It is also time to rethink relaxing the band on interest rates, particularly the deposit rate.

For sustainably mitigating the current macroeconomic risks, the path lies through fiscal consolidation. In this case, the emphasis has to be on expanding the tax net without harassing the existing taxpayers.

On the other hand, there are adequate reasons to increase the taxable income level from Tk3 lakh to Tk3.5 lakh. The other side of the fiscal consideration would be pruning and sequencing the public expenditure kitty, particularly the annual development programme. Direct food support and fiscal assistance to the disadvantaged families should be expanded further.

The government has already given some signals, such as imposing a ban on foreign travels of government officials, in this regard. But the issue demands fundamental review of both revenue expenditure and development expenditure.

Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD)

Economy / Top News

subsidy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Food inflation is an unavoidable consequence of currency devaluation'

13h | Interviews
The open-browser-tabs question also tells an interviewer how much of an internet native the job applicant might be. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The best question to ask a job applicant

13h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Ugly business: Politics in workplace

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

‘Do you have insurance?’: Life of a life insurance agent

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin's strategies to face Nato

Putin's strategies to face Nato

2h | Videos
How many countries have nuclear weapons and how many are there?

How many countries have nuclear weapons and how many are there?

2h | Videos
Dengue fever is rising, so beware

Dengue fever is rising, so beware

2h | Videos
How a university teacher and PHD holder become farmer

How a university teacher and PHD holder become farmer

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

5
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire