Failure of macro management leads to this crisis

Analysis

Professor Mustafizur Rahman
03 April, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 10:48 pm

Related News

Failure of macro management leads to this crisis

Professor Mustafizur Rahman
03 April, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 10:48 pm
Failure of macro management leads to this crisis

The pandemic brought the inflow of tourists to a virtual standstill in tourism-dependent nations of South Asia, casting a disaster on their economic lifeline. In the wake of the Ukraine-Russia war, the situation has now spiralled out of control, with prices of import-dependent goods experiencing a massive jump.

The deepening financial crises that they are going through are unmanageable; the situation could have been handled through sound macroeconomic management. But sadly, economic management in these countries has never been good. Conversely, government spending was rising uncontrollably in several countries, including Sri Lanka.

The turmoil in the global economy is to blame for the economic downturn in South Asia. The ongoing war has pushed up prices of energy, oil, food and other commodities.

Import costs have gone up significantly, while export earnings have not increased in the same way. As a result, the current account deficit has widened in these countries. To meet the deficit, they are having to take out fresh loans. Thus, the new loans add to the repayment pressure of old loans plus interests.

Revenue mobilisation in the countries, such as the Maldives and Nepal, plummeted as tourist arrivals came to a halt since Covid-19 hit this part of the world. For the same reason, Sri Lanka was also under some pressure. All these South Asian countries, which were trying to dispel pandemic blues, have now lost the ability to deal with the even more difficult situation arising out of the war.

A number of ambitious projects were taken up in the infrastructure sector with too much dependence on foreign loans. Proper feasibility study has not been done for these very costly projects. The projects, taken up in political consideration without taking losses or profits into calculation, are not generating revenue as expected, resulting in a huge pressure on government funds to repay loans. 

Sri Lanka has been forced to take supplier credits to cover the costs of infrastructure projects. To repay the old loans, the country took out high-interest from different sources. For all these reasons, the country's internal economy is now under enormous pressure.

The ongoing economic crises in Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Nepal will not have much effect on Bangladesh as we do not have much trade with those countries. Nevertheless, we have to make sure that no such crisis comes to our country. 

Covid also affected our economy. At this time, new investment flows are comparatively low. We are also having to buy products from the world market at high prices. We are facing increasing prices of imported goods and pressure to pay off foreign debts. The costs of large projects in the infrastructure sector are rising at an uncontrolled rate too. If we do not control all these issues now, the situation in Bangladesh may take a serious turn.

Dr Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at CPD, talked to TBS Senior Correspondent Jahidul Islam over the phone

Top News

SAARC Countries / macro management / Sri Lanka debt crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

11h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

14h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

14h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

2h | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

3h | Videos
Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

3h | Videos
Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online