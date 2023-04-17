Decentralisation is crucial to reduce pressure on Dhaka

Traffic congestion and pollution are two of the most common byproducts of ongoing development activities in Dhaka. But the cost of that development along with the suffering caused by it has augmented so much that it has become a big challenge for ensuring sustainability.

Various global indicators say that Dhaka is no longer a livable city. Then how much can a city respond to development if it is unlivable? The next phase of development will be greatly hindered if this condition does not improve.

How could people move around the capital city when the average traffic speed is close to 6km per hour? How could businesses speed up in this situation?

If we look for reasons behind it, we will see that Dhaka is not only the capital, but has become the powerhouse of the whole country.

For example, the head office of the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation is in Chattogram but the top officials of the agency live in Dhaka. Also, the ministry, under which it is operated, is also located in Dhaka.

Everything is now Dhaka-centric. If you want to start a new business or run a business, you have to come to Dhaka as it has become the centre of all administrative work.

Decentralisation can be a viable solution to reduce Dhaka's pressure. Chattogram is considered an alternative to Dhaka, but the real situation in Chattogram is similar to that of Dhaka.

The reason why Chattogram is thought of as an alternative to Dhaka is that it has a port from where about 90% of the country's trade is conducted. But the port city cannot be a substitute for Dhaka.

A new alternative city must be developed with facilities that people, who live in Dhaka despite the huge expenses, congestion and pollution, want.

Besides, the pressure on Dhaka cannot be reduced unless both administrative and industrial decentralisation is ensured.

Dhaka's dominance will not decline without administrative decentralisation, even if infrastructure facilities are built outside this city.

To make Dhaka more livable, zoning for unplanned residential, commercial and industrial areas is being talked about for a long time. Two city corporations have been created to facilitate the work.

Even the expansion of Dhaka city in various areas including Bashundhara, Purbachal and Uttara shows a lack of planning as well as mismanagement, not to mention the time it is taking for all the work.

City governance is needed to make Dhaka livable again as the division of labour between the central and local government is not clear in many cases.

The Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) and the Water Development Board are working on one side while work on electricity and gas lines is being done by other agencies, without coordination or a clear division of labour.

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) are registering the companies simultaneously but there is no central coordinating authority. The city corporation is supposed to do this coordination work.

We will only have the opportunity to dream of a planned, livable Dhaka when the central and local government divisions will handle their respective responsibilities in a synchronised manner.

However, I would say that it will not be possible to eradicate traffic congestion and pollution to a tolerable level even with the planned expansion of Dhaka. We have to start developing an alternative city to Dhaka to solve these issues.

Dr Zahid Hussain is a former lead economist at World Bank.

TBS Senior Staff Jahidul Islam and Senior Staff Feature Writer Sadiqur Rahman interviewed Dr Zahid Hussai.