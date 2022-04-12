China’s Covid lockdowns, surging oil add to inflation risks

Analysis

Bloomberg
12 April, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 09:47 am

Related News

China’s Covid lockdowns, surging oil add to inflation risks

Bloomberg
12 April, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 09:47 am
Cap: China’s Covid outbreak and lockdowns could result in further disruption to already strained food supplies, adding to global risks. Photo: Reuters
Cap: China’s Covid outbreak and lockdowns could result in further disruption to already strained food supplies, adding to global risks. Photo: Reuters

China's factory gate prices rose more than expected in March as oil prices climbed, while disruptions from Covid lockdowns drove up food costs, threatening the inflation outlook in the world's second-largest economy.

The producer price index gained 8.3% from a year earlier, official data showed Monday, down from 8.8% in February and above the median estimate of an 8.1% increase in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Consumer-price growth accelerated to 1.5% after staying unchanged at 0.9% for two months.

The war in Ukraine has pushed up the cost of global commodities including oil, adding to economic pressures as China battles it worst Covid outbreak in two years. Lockdowns to curb the spread of infections across several cities and provinces have disrupted food supplies, driving up prices for consumers during the month. 

"CPI will be affected more than PPI in the near term due to Covid controls such as logistics restrictions, limits on consumer activity and the large-scale tracing protocol, which impacts on truckers," said Nathan Chow, a senior economist at DBS Group Holdings Ltd. He added, though, that both indexes could be impacted if the curbs persist.

China's benchmark CSI 300 Index fell as much as 3% after the inflation data, the biggest drop in almost a month.

Fresh vegetable prices jumped 17.2% on year, compared to a drop of 0.1% in February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. Of the sub-items in the consumer price basket, fuel for transportation rose the fastest at 24.1% on year, according to a breakdown provided by the statistics office.

Manufacturers in pandemic-stricken areas were forced to shutter their doors, or else keep workers on factory floors in so-called closed-loop systems so they could stay operational. Businesses have said they faced difficulties buying raw materials, or faced extended delivery times due to supply chain disruptions. Restrictions also forced consumers to stay in their homes, as many struggled to secure daily necessities or paid high prices for goods.

The year-on-year decline in PPI was mainly due to a high base of comparison from last year, Dong Lijuan, an analyst at the NBS, said in a statement. International commodity prices "continued to soar due to geopolitical and other factors," she said.

China's Covid outbreak and lockdowns could result in further disruption to food supplies, adding to global risks, according to economists at Nomura Holdings Inc.

"Due to lockdowns and transport disruptions in Northeast China, the largest grain production base in China, this year's spring planting of crops may have been delayed and the risk of food shortage may rise in the second half, adding further pressure to the worsening global food shortage caused by the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine," the economists led by Lu Ting wrote in a note. 

Even so, higher inflation is unlikely to prevent the central bank from easing monetary policy to cushion the economy. Unlike major developed economies, China's central bank is in easing mode, having cut interest rates in recent months to boost liquidity and dialled up fiscal spending. 

Authorities in recent weeks have made repeated vows to stabilize the economy as the Covid outbreak worsens, fanning speculation that a policy rate cut or other easing measure could happen soon.  

"The overall consumer price inflation will likely stay low, due to the weak domestic demand as many cities are locked down," said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Bloomberg Special / World+Biz / China / Global Economy

china / Oil price / lockdown / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By the end of this year, Osudpotro wants to provide the fastest delivery all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Osudpotro: An online pharmacy looking to be more than a drugstore

1h | Panorama
Bitcoin has its advocates, though has too short a history and too high a volatility to be considered a safe inflation hedge. Photo: Bloomberg

Know a good inflation hedge? Tell me, please

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

21h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Garment workers getting daily commodities at low prices

Garment workers getting daily commodities at low prices

2h | Videos
Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

14h | Videos
Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

14h | Videos
Preparation on for Pohela Baishakh celebration

Preparation on for Pohela Baishakh celebration

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds