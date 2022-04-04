A chilling message to the society 

Khushi Kabir
04 April, 2022, 10:35 pm
Khushi Kabir. Photo: Collected
The incident sends a chilling message to the society as a policeman, who is supposed to protect the law, happened to be the offender. I heard the accused tried to run over the women with his motorcycle. How did he do so? Does he have the mental stability to do his job? 

It is very unfortunate if police do such things instead of being close to people to maintain law and order. 

We believe Bangladesh is a secular and non-communal country. This was one of the four fundamental bases in the liberation war. I think the people of the country are mostly non-communal. They live together peacefully unless they are instigated for political or other gains.

We need to find out if the accused was a part of the instigation or acting on that influence. Both the possibilities are horrifying.

We have witnessed pre-planned attacks on Puja celebrations and arson on religious minorities in several districts of Bangladesh. We saw how horrifyingly the zealots ran amok after being instigated.

The incidents delivered a common and clear message - secularism would not be allowed in Bangladesh anymore.

The government should take the harassment incident seriously as it hints at the same destructive mentality among the law enforcers

Khushi Kabir is the secretary of Nijera Kori organisation 

