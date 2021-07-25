Best efforts needed to reduce poverty before LDC graduation 

Analysis

Professor Mustafizur Rahman
25 July, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 10:49 pm

Related News

Best efforts needed to reduce poverty before LDC graduation 

Professor Mustafizur Rahman
25 July, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 10:49 pm
Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow of CPD. Sketch: TBS
Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow of CPD. Sketch: TBS

The poverty rate is not determined as a criterion for graduating from the list of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

Bangladesh will graduate to a status of a developing country in 2026 as it has performed well in three indexes such as per capita Gross National Income (GNI), Human Assets Index (HAI) and Economic Vulnerability Index (EVI), despite a higher poverty rate.

But, we should have some expectations and aspirations to reduce the poverty rate significantly in the graduating year at a respectable level. 

So, we have to make a maximum effort to reduce the poverty rate prior to 2026, considering that poverty alleviation will be more difficult when we will lose preferential market access after our graduation comes into effect.

Empirical examples also indicate that poverty alleviation is more difficult for a country where the rate of poverty is lower. It is comparatively easy to reduce poverty by 10 percentage points from 50%. But it would be harder to reduce 5 percentage points from 10%.

Cash transfer is the best tool to maintain the livelihood of the poor and vulnerable people, but it would not ensure sustainable poverty alleviation.

Considering the huge number of jobless new poor, the government should enlarge its social protection regarding the number of beneficiaries and per capita allocation.

To ensure sustainable graduation and poverty alleviation, we need to create decent jobs for the youth and jobless people.

The redistribution initiatives like the expansion of the social safety net up to universal social security, the introduction of a universal pension scheme would be key to poverty reduction.

The government has to take proper initiatives to increase productivity through developing human capital and to ensure the rights even for labourers engaged in the informal sector.

Bangladesh / Top News

LDC graduation / poverty / Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

1h | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2h | Videos
TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

2h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds