Banks should see how to support textile millers 

Analysis

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem
22 October, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 11:07 pm

Related News

Banks should see how to support textile millers 

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem
22 October, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 11:07 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Gas crisis, long hours of power outages and growing import dependence on cotton, all have put textile mills in a tight spot. All the problems earlier deemed for a short period have now fallen into the midterm.

I do not see any easy solution to these crises. So, entrepreneurs should not go for new investments in the textile sector, given the current situation.

If production does not go normal or millers do not get product prices in line with cost increases, they will find it very difficult to repay bank loans. That will be a new concern.

At present, banks can negotiate with textile millers on how they can support the millers to come out of this lean phase. 

Amidst all considerable odds, there is good news that prices of cotton are on the decline. Textile sector entrepreneurs may get some benefit from it in the future. 

Uninterrupted gas supply should not be expected in the current situation but the millers can now try to get at least moderate supplies.

And, they are even willing to pay extra for uninterrupted supplies, but whether other sectors can bear this additional cost burden needs also to be taken into consideration.

In the current scenario, the millers should estimate what will be the demand for textile products for the next six months to a year.

Accordingly, they need to set a target of how much production capacity they can utilise, taking gas and electricity supplies into consideration.

Without thinking about running factories at full capacity, they should plan operations according to the demand and minimise losses.

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director, CPD

Top News

Textile millers / Banks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

10h | Mode
Orange-headed Thrush foraging. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-headed Thrush: ‘Love again, song again, nest again, young again’

7h | Panorama
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

12h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

3h | Videos
Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

3h | Videos
Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

7h | Videos
Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning