The actual crisis is in fertiliser, which will cost us more

Analysis

MA Sattar Mandal
20 June, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 11:10 pm

Related News

The actual crisis is in fertiliser, which will cost us more

MA Sattar Mandal
20 June, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 11:10 pm
MA Sattar Mandal. Illustration: TBS
MA Sattar Mandal. Illustration: TBS

New agricultural technology does not develop and nothing new comes in the policy unless there is an issue over food supply and food stock.

We do not yet know how long the Russia-Ukraine war will last. If it lasts for a year or more, the question then is: What will be the situation? The prolonged conflict will have numerous effects on the food market. And we are already facing some of them.

When food prices go up, people tend to look for alternatives – as it is now. Due to rising wheat prices, many people have switched to rice from roti for breakfast. The shift will cause a pressure on rice stock.

According to the Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute, it is trying to increase the production by 5 lakh tonnes. As it will not be possible in one season, let us give the institute time to increase the yield gradually.

The institute has targeted fallow lands in char regions and is working on some smart varieties. These are some good aspects of the crisis.

Besides, wheat production in India is good. As a neighbour, we will get some advantages in importing the grain.

The actual crisis is in fertiliser. This will cost us additional money. A prolonged war could compound both fertiliser costs and supply crisis. We need to work on fertiliser. We need to calculate how much fertiliser the agri-sub sectors require separately.

The farmers should be advised not to use more fertilisers than the required amount. There should be policy-level initiatives in fixing the fertiliser usages.

Prof MA Sattar Mandal, Emeritus Professor of Bangladesh Agricultural University, spoke to TBS Staff Correspondent Shawkat Ali over the phone

Top News

agricultural / food production

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

8h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

11h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

11h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Attempts to start flights at Osmani Airport as soon as possible

Attempts to start flights at Osmani Airport as soon as possible

2h | Videos
How to figure out if someone is addicted to drugs

How to figure out if someone is addicted to drugs

2h | Videos
The tub where tree grows after only watering 4 times a year

The tub where tree grows after only watering 4 times a year

2h | Videos
Johnny Depp performing in Jeff Beck's new album, concerts

Johnny Depp performing in Jeff Beck's new album, concerts

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary