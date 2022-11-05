White House's Sullivan visits Kyiv, says 'unwavering' support to continue

USA

Reuters
05 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 09:12 am

Related News

White House's Sullivan visits Kyiv, says 'unwavering' support to continue

Reuters
05 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 09:12 am
U.S White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Head of Ukraine&#039;s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak attend a news briefing, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
U.S White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak attend a news briefing, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a visit to Kyiv on Friday that US support to Ukraine would remain "unwavering and unflinching" following Tuesday's midterm congressional elections.

"We fully intend to ensure that the resources are there as necessary and that we'll get votes from both sides of the isle to make that happen," he told reporters during a briefing at the Ukrainian presidential administration.

World+Biz

USA / Ukraine crisis / White House

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

1h | Panorama
By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

22h | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

20h | Panorama
A flock of black-tailed godwit in Nijhum Dweep. Photo: Delip K Das

Ruse, rumour, and reality around a GPS-tagged migratory bird named Feeroz

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

13h | Videos
Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

19h | Videos
Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

22h | Videos
New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?