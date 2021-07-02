US to propose new rules requiring refunds for delayed airline bags - source

USA

Reuters
02 July, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 08:46 pm

Related News

US to propose new rules requiring refunds for delayed airline bags - source

Under existing Transportation Department rules, passengers are entitled to a fee refund if bags are lost, but not when delayed

Reuters
02 July, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 08:46 pm
A baggage claim employee grabs bags from an empty baggage claim area in Delta terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York, U.S., March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A baggage claim employee grabs bags from an empty baggage claim area in Delta terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York, U.S., March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Biden administration will soon propose new rules to require passenger airlines to refund fees for bags that are significantly delayed and refunds for services like onboard Wi-Fi that does not work, a source told Reuters.

Under existing Transportation Department rules, passengers are entitled to a fee refund if bags are lost, but not when delayed. Under the proposed Transportation Department rule set to be released in the coming days, a "significantly delayed checked bag" is one not delivered to the passenger within 12 hours for domestic itineraries and within 25 hours for international itineraries.

The administration proposal would also require airlines to promptly refund fees – such as for advance seat selection, Wi-Fi and other flight services – if the passenger does not receive the service or it does not work.

US airlines collected approximately $5.8 billion in baggage fees and $2.8 billion in change and cancellation fees in 2019, up from just $464 million in baggage fees and $915 million in change and cancellation fees in 2007.

The Biden administration is holding a call on Friday to discuss the issue with major airlines, two other sources said.

World+Biz

White House / airline fees / baggage / seat selection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

23h | Videos
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

2d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

3
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

4
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured

5
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to introduce escrow service for e-commerce