White House says 'still a chance' of avoiding shutdown

The White House said on Friday it was still possible to avoid a government shutdown, but that it was up to hardline Republican lawmakers to resolve the impasse.

"There is still a chance," Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director Shalanda Young told reporters at a briefing.

"I'm still remaining an optimist that we have a day and a half to work out, in one corner, what is needed to take the deal" that Republicans in the House of Representatives have been offered by the Senate for a stopgap, she added.