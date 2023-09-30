White House says 'still a chance' of avoiding shutdown

USA

BSS/AFP
30 September, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 12:26 pm

Related News

White House says 'still a chance' of avoiding shutdown

It was still possible to avoid a government shutdown

BSS/AFP
30 September, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 12:26 pm
The White House.
The White House.

The White House said on Friday it was still possible to avoid a government shutdown, but that it was up to hardline Republican lawmakers to resolve the impasse.

"There is still a chance," Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director Shalanda Young told reporters at a briefing.

"I'm still remaining an optimist that we have a day and a half to work out, in one corner, what is needed to take the deal" that Republicans in the House of Representatives have been offered by the Senate for a stopgap, she added.

Top News / World+Biz

US / White House / Government Shutdown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

1h | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Almost 30 years later, Friends merch is still ‘perfection’

1h | Brands
Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Behind the poor inflow of foreign investment

Behind the poor inflow of foreign investment

50m | TBS Markets
Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

2d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

2d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

2d | TBS Today