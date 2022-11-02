White House says North Korea supplying Russia with artillery shells

An artillery fire competition between the artillery units under the Korean People's Army Corps 7 and Corps 9 takes place at a training ground in North Korea, March 12, 2020 in this picture supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) . KCNA via REUTERS

The United States has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"Our indications are that the DPRK is covertly supplying and we are going to monitor to see whether the shipments are received," Kirby told a virtual briefing, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name.