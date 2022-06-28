White House says discussions have begun with India on Russia gas cap implementation

Reuters
28 June, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 09:13 pm

File Photo
File Photo

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday discussions have begun with countries, including India, on the implementation of a Russia gas cap.

"We have begun talks with India about how a price cap would work and what the implications would be," he said.

Why Russian oil price cap is easier said than done

In April, President Joe Biden told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi it was not in India's interest to increase its imports of energy from Russia.

