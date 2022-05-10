White House: Putin's speech was revisionist history

US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, in Washington, US, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago/File photo
US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, in Washington, US, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago/File photo

The White House on Monday dismissed a "Victory Day" speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin as "revisionist history" and said his suggestion that Western aggression led to the Ukraine war was "patently absurd."

Speaking to reporters, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Putin's speech was "revisionist history that took the form of disinformation."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said on Monday he is worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a way out of the Ukraine war, and Biden said he was trying to figure out what to do about that.

Biden, speaking at a political fundraiser in a Washington suburb, said Putin had mistakenly believed the invasion of Ukraine would break up NATO and break up the European Union.

Instead, the United States and many European countries have rallied to Ukraine's side.

Russia's assault on Kyiv was beaten back in March by strong Ukrainian resistance. Russia, which calls the invasion "a special military operation," poured more troops into Ukraine for a huge offensive last month in the eastern part of the country but its gains have been slow.

Biden said Putin is a very calculating man and the problem he worries about now is that the Russian leader "doesn't have a way out right now, and I'm trying to figure out what we do about that."

