At White House, Michelle Obama's dig at Donald Trump: “Once our time is up…

In a veiled attack at former US president Donald Trump, former US first lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday highlighted the significance of a peaceful transition of power once a presidency comes to an end.

Michelle Obama made the comments while addressing guests at the East room of the White House during the official portrait unveiling ceremony of her and her husband, former US President Barack Obama.

"It's not about blood or pedigree or wealth, it's about a place where everyone should have a fair shot. . . What we share is so much bigger than what we don't. Our democracy is so much stronger than our differences."



—@MichelleObama (Sept 7, 2022)pic.twitter.com/J1BInXLGoE— Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 8, 2022

"We hold an inauguration to ensure a peaceful transition of power. Those of us lucky enough to serve work, as Barack said, as hard as we can for as long as we can as long as the people choose to keep us here," Michelle said.

"And once our time is up, we move on, and all that remains in this hallowed place are our good efforts and these portraits, portraits that connect our history to the present day, portraits that hang here as history continues to be made," she added.

Former US President Donald Trump had denied the election results after he lost the 2020 Presidential election to Joe Biden. Trump skipped Biden's swearing in ceremony as well.

Sending out a message of hope, Michelle Obama encouraged every one to believe in themselves.

Today, Barack and I went back to the White House to unveil our official portraits. It was so exciting to share Sharon Sprung and Robert McCurdy's incredible artistry with the world—and to be back in the place we called home for eight years. pic.twitter.com/YF98lihqgy— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 8, 2022

"What we're looking at today, a portrait of a biracial kid with an unusual name and the daughter of a water pump operator and a stay at home mom, what we are seeing is a reminder that there's a place for everyone in this country because as Barack said, if the two of us can end up on the walls of the most famous address in the world, then again, it is so important for every young kid who is doubting themselves to believe that they can too," said the former first lady.