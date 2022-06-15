White House expected to announce around $1 bln of weapons for Ukraine

USA

Reuters
15 June, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 08:52 pm

U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House in Washington, U.S. June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House in Washington, U.S. June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The White House is expected as soon as Wednesday to announce around $1 billion worth of new weapons aid for Ukraine, including anti-ship rocket systems, artillery rockets, and rounds for howitzers, people familiar with the packages said.

The aid packages, which come as US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is meeting with allies in Brussels, could be split into two categories: transfer of excess defense articles from US stocks and other weapons being funded by the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, a separate congressionally authorized program.

The weaponry will include more rockets for Multiple Rocket Launch Systems (MLRS) that had been sent to Ukraine and artillery rounds for M777 howitzers and spare parts.

Ground-based Harpoon anti-ship missile launcher capabilities, secure radios, night vision and training are also expected.

The White House declined to comment.

USA president Joe Biden / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine aid

