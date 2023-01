White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was holding meetings in Israel on Wednesday and will stress the US commitment to a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestinian dispute during his visit, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Sullivan will also underscore the US commitment to Israel's security and discuss regional challenges including Iran, Kirby said at a news briefing.