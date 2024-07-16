We fact-checked some of the rumours spreading online about the Trump assassination attempt

USA

Reuters
16 July, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 11:30 am

Related News

We fact-checked some of the rumours spreading online about the Trump assassination attempt

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was alleged to have shot at the Republican presidential candidate from a rooftop during the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wounding Trump's right ear

Reuters
16 July, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 11:30 am
Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, July 13, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, July 13, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Misinformation and conspiracy theories were spreading online after an assassination attempt on the former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was alleged to have shot at the Republican presidential candidate from a rooftop during the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wounding Trump's right ear. One spectator died and two others were injured.

Reuters has fact-checked some of the most widely shared narratives online.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

MISIDENTIFIED SHOOTERS

Within hours of the shooting, an image surfaced online of a man dressed in a black sweatshirt, hat and black sunglasses. Social media posts said the man was "Antifa extremist" Mark Violets and that he was named by local police as the suspect in the assassination attempt.

However, the man in the photograph is Marco Violi, who had nothing to do with the shooting. Violi is an Italian sports writer who shares content on the Italian soccer team AC Roma.

In a statement emailed to Reuters and shared on his social media, Violi said he was in Rome and had awoken at 2am to numerous messages, adding that he "categorically denied any involvement in the situation."

Violi was not the only individual to have been misidentified in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Viral posts also misidentified another man, Maxwell Yearick, as the shooter. In 2016, various media outlets reported that Yearick, who does not resemble Crooks, was arrested outside a Pittsburgh Trump rally after an altercation with police.

ALTERED IMAGES, FALSE CLAIMS SHOOTING WAS STAGED

Doctored images of Trump and Secret Service agents smiling on stage surfaced in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. The fake images were shared to support claims that the assassination attempt had been "staged" as a ploy to boost Trump's popularity in November's election.

The original photographs were captured by an Associated Press photographer and show Trump and the agents with serious facial expressions.

The FBI on Sunday said Crooks acted alone and the agency had yet to identify a motive.

PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING CONSPIRACY THEORIES

Predictive programming is a conspiracy theory, often revived in the aftermath of a major news event, that suggests governments and powerful groups provide indications of planned  events to the public by embedding predictions in books, TV shows and movies.

Within an hour of the attempted assassination, a fabricated screenshot resurfaced of a cartoon of Trump in a casket and was described as a scene from the TV series "The Simpsons."

But this image has made the rounds on social media since at least 2017.

Matt Selman, an executive producer for the show, told Reuters in an email that the screenshot never appeared on the show, adding that it is "all too easy to create fake Simpsons 'predictions' like these for the purpose of misleading people."

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Trump rally shooting / Donald Trump / Conspiracy theory

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

3h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

New finance minister will change British economy like chess pieces: BBC

New finance minister will change British economy like chess pieces: BBC

1h | Videos
Western weapons allowed Ukraine to attack inside Russia

Western weapons allowed Ukraine to attack inside Russia

14h | Videos
How much did Argentina-Spain receive for winning the title?

How much did Argentina-Spain receive for winning the title?

13h | Videos
Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

15h | Videos