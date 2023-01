U.S. and Ukrainian flags are pictured prior to the start of the UUkraine Defense Consultative Group meeting hosted by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at U.S. Airbase in Ramstein, Germany, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Friday Western allies could further increase support for Ukraine as he defended Germany against criticism it was not doing enough to help Kyiv.

"We could all do more," Austin said after a US-led meeting on boosting military aid to Ukraine but stressed that Berlin was a "reliable ally" despite Germany's refusal so far to approve deliveries of German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks sought by Kyiv.