Washington state activates National Guard in case of election violence

Reuters
02 November, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 11:33 am

Washington Governor Jay Inslee looks out the window of a Washington State Patrol plane while traveling across the state, US, September 18, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight/File Photo
Washington Governor Jay Inslee looks out the window of a Washington State Patrol plane while traveling across the state, US, September 18, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight/File Photo

The governor of Washington state on Friday said he was activating some members of the National Guard to be on stand-by after information and concerns regarding potential violence related to the 2024 election.

The state, where Democrat Kamala Harris is easily expected to defeat Republican Donald Trump according to polling, was one of two where ballot boxes were set on fire earlier in the week.

Early voting is available to those in Washington and more than 2 million have already cast their ballots, according to the Election Lab at the University of Florida.

"Based upon general and specific information and concerns regarding the potential for violence or other unlawful activity related to the 2024 general election, I want to ensure we are fully prepared to respond," Governor Jay Inslee wrote in a letter published on his website on Friday.

Hundreds of ballots were damaged or destroyed by the use of the incendiary device in the drop box in the city of Vancouver, according to Inslee.

 

