A wary world braces for Trump’s return to the White House

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed a personal rapport with Trump and his government preferred the previous administration to Biden's, which has lectured New Delhi on human rights even as it has sought to enlist its support against China, according to officials. Their fondest hope: Trump picks Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy as his running mate.

Brazil, which assumed the Group of 20 presidency from India, sees President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's G-20 plans for climate action, poverty reduction and reform of the International Monetary Fund as vulnerable to a resurgent Trump.

Italy's agenda for its G-7 presidency is similarly affected by the specter of his return. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also faces a personal and political dilemma, having cheered on Trump while in opposition at an event in Washington in 2019, but in office cultivating a close relationship with Biden.

Perhaps counter-intuitively, the view from Beijing is one of little change in the fundamental trajectory of China-US relations. Wang Yiwei, director of Renmin University's Institute of International Affairs, noted that tariffs levied during the Trump presidency remain in place, and despite positive signals from last year's presidential meeting, what he called the US containment of China hasn't changed, bringing "real harm."

Trade Worries

In fact, China's economy would benefit modestly from one of Trump's signature initiatives, the imposition of 10% across-the-board tariffs on imports and the likely retaliation it would bring, according to estimates by Bloomberg Economics. US growth and employment would slow. Canada and especially Mexico, fellow signatories of the USMCA trade deal, would suffer disproportionately.

Canada's business community sees the USMCA as an existential issue – and it's due for a joint review in 2026. Still, as a veteran of Trump's first term, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took care to stay on good terms with him in public while his senior aides forged relationships with Trump's staff behind the scenes. That gives his team some confidence they can "stick-handle" another Trump presidency, though no one pretends it would be easy.

Mexican officials are having conversations with all camps including people in Trump's orbit, and see their successful dealings with Trump before on complex topics like trade and migration as giving them confidence they can wrangle him again. What's more, even though June elections mean a new Mexican president is due to take office in October, a singular focus in Washington on migration at the southern US border is likely to be something of a relief after the Biden administration's additional interest in democracy, human rights and the environment.

The EU, which engaged in tit-for-tat sanctions with the Trump administration over US tariffs on steel and aluminum, wants to "Trump proof" agreements with the US, though it's not clear how successful those efforts will be. One senior EU diplomat — who put the chance of a Trump return at 50-50 — said there is a greater awareness of the bloc's dependencies in energy and raw materials, and the need to address them. His possible return has come up several times at official meetings.

Defense, Security

Many of the most critical — and anxious — voices are to be heard in Europe, where governments are bracing for the potential impact of Trump 2.0 on Russian relations, the Ukraine war and the future of NATO.

Several European delegations have been shuttling to Washington to reach out to Trump's representatives and to the Heritage Foundation that's working on his policy platform. The aim is partly to sound out who might be part of his administration to get a better handle on what to expect and to convey the message that Europe is paying its way in defense terms.

Personal ties are seen as key — something former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe grasped from the outset, according to Ichiro Fujisaki, Japan's ambassador to the US from 2008-2012.

"Abe-san's way was to play golf and have a lot of time together," he said. "But then try not to give in but to speak personally about what he needs and what he has done for Trump."

Still, Trump demanded more money from Tokyo to pay toward the upkeep of US bases in Japan. It's a return to that quid-pro-quo approach to US security guarantees that worries many governments the most.

Taking no risks, Sweden, Finland and Denmark signed defense cooperation agreements with Washington in December. Finland is buying 64 F-35A fighter jets from the US, and last month announced investments to double artillery shell production.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, a favorite target of Trump's in the past, has made no secret of his preference for Biden, and there is anxiety in Berlin over what a new Trump administration could bring. But Germany, too, is finally taking defense spending seriously, stepping up to help Ukraine militarily while deploying troops to the Baltic states. Scholz has said that Germany should be ready to step in if others — read the US — pare back aid for Kyiv.