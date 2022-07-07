Wall St opens higher as investors assess rate outlook

Wall St opens higher as investors assess rate outlook

FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as investors assessed the outlook for monetary policy amid growing concerns about an economic downturn following aggressive interest rate hikes to tackle inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.97 points, or 0.49%, at the open to 31,190.65.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.77 points, or 0.36%, at 3,858.85, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 60.75 points, or 0.53%, to 11,422.60 at the opening bell.

