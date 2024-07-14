Video shows would-be assassin open fire on Trump from rooftop

Here's video of the 20-year-old gunman, on the roof in a prone position, opening fire at the Donald Trump rally in Butler, PA.

Shots ring out and panic ensues before the shooter is himself shot and killed seconds later.

Video acquired by TMZ.

More: https://t.co/72O4XtmVwA pic.twitter.com/t6M8a09fbK— michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) July 14, 2024

A video captured the moment a would-be assassin opened fire on former president Donald Trump from a rooftop during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday — before Secret Service snipers killed him seconds later.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, laying on his belly while taking aim and firing at the former president from a rooftop about 130 yards away from the rally in Butler, just outside of Pittsburgh.

Trump was hit in the ear in the assassination attempt, in a chaotic and shocking incident set to supercharge political tensions ahead of the US presidential election.

The 78-year-old former president was rushed off stage with blood streaked across his face after the shooting, while the shooter and a bystander were killed and two spectators were critically injured.