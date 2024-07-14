Video shows would-be assassin open fire on Trump from rooftop

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 07:15 pm
14 July, 2024

A video captured the moment a would-be assassin opened fire on former president Donald Trump from a rooftop during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday — before Secret Service snipers killed him seconds later.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, laying on his belly while taking aim and firing at the former president from a rooftop about 130 yards away from the rally in Butler, just outside of Pittsburgh.

Trump was hit in the ear in the assassination attempt, in a chaotic and shocking incident set to supercharge political tensions ahead of the US presidential election.

The 78-year-old former president was rushed off stage with blood streaked across his face after the shooting, while the shooter and a bystander were killed and two spectators were critically injured.

