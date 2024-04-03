Video shows California police shooting teen they were supposed to rescue

USA

AFP/BSS
03 April, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 01:41 pm

Related News

Video shows California police shooting teen they were supposed to rescue

Savannah Graziano, 15, was gunned down as one deputy called her away from her gun-toting father, who had killed her mother a day earlier and abducted his daughter

AFP/BSS
03 April, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 01:41 pm
Savannah Graziano, 15, was gunned down as one deputy called her away from her gun-toting father. Photo: UNB
Savannah Graziano, 15, was gunned down as one deputy called her away from her gun-toting father. Photo: UNB

Newly released video shows US police shooting dead a kidnapped teenage girl they had been tasked with rescuing, in a chaotic incident on a busy California highway.

Savannah Graziano, 15, was gunned down as one deputy called her away from her gun-toting father, who had killed her mother a day earlier and abducted his daughter.

The episode unfolded in September 2022 when officers in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles, began chasing the vehicle Anthony Graziano was driving with Savannah in the passenger seat.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Footage filmed by a California Highway Patrol helicopter and released on Friday shows the pickup truck racing along at upwards of 110 miles (175 kilometres) an hour, with multiple shots fired at officers from inside Graziano's vehicle.

The chase ended after Graziano went the wrong way up a freeway entrance ramp and came to a halt on scrubland, surrounded by police vehicles.

Footage released Friday shows Savannah getting out of the car and walking towards an officer, who can be heard on another recording calling her over.

Radio traffic apparently from the helicopter warns officers that Savannah is there.

"The girl's out. The girl's out. Alright, girl's out, guys. The female... is out. She's out on the passenger side," a male voice says.

The footage shows Savannah crouching on the ground for several seconds before getting up and walking towards a group of police officers.

An apparent gunshot is heard on the video and Savannah is then blurred out as the voice on the radio says "Oh no."

Audio captured by a microphone worn by an officer on the ground records him calling Savannah over.

"Come to me! Come, come, come... walk, walk, walk," he says, as heavy gunfire rings out.

"Hey! Stop! Stop shooting her," he tells his colleagues. "He's in the car!"

A number of shots can be heard after this utterance.

The narration on the video, which was released by San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner, describes this moment.

"You can hear him calling her over and telling other deputies that the person who exited the truck was the passenger and for them to stop firing, but it was too late."

The teenager was declared dead in a local hospital.

Her father was pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple weapons and items of body armor were found in the pickup, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police said.

The names of officers involved have not been released.

The incident is being investigated by California's Department of Justice (DOJ).

San Bernardino Sheriff Shannon Dicus said Tuesday his department had been transparent in the aftermath of the incident.

"My hope is that this video will be watched in its entirety and provide insight into the unfortunate events that unfolded that day," he said.

"I would ask the public to allow the DOJ to complete its independent investigation before reaching a conclusion."

The video was released just weeks after deputies from the same sheriff's department shot dead a 15-year-old autistic boy who was having a mental health episode.

Both incidents have highlighted police use of force.

Violent encounters involving the public and police are not uncommon in the United States.

A tally by the Washington Post newspaper shows more than 1,100 people have been shot dead by officers nationwide in the last 12 months.

The figures are not official as police departments are not required to report incidents to the federal government.

Firearms claim tens of thousands of lives every year in the United States, a country where there are more guns than people.

 

World+Biz

Police Shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

4h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How has agriculture developed?

How has agriculture developed?

1h | Videos
Delicious Afghani Chicken

Delicious Afghani Chicken

2h | Videos
Robbery at Sonali Bank in Bandarban, manager kidnapped

Robbery at Sonali Bank in Bandarban, manager kidnapped

2h | Videos
Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

4h | Videos