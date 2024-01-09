Vehicle crashes into White House gate

Reuters
09 January, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 09:01 am

Vehicle crashes into White House gate

US Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said a driver was taken into custody

Reuters
09 January, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 09:01 am
A member of the U.S. Secret Service stands at the site of a vehicle crash on a perimeter gate of the White House, while U.S. President Joe Biden was away on a trip, in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A member of the U.S. Secret Service stands at the site of a vehicle crash on a perimeter gate of the White House, while U.S. President Joe Biden was away on a trip, in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis

 A vehicle crashed into an exterior gate of the White House complex in Washington shortly before 6 pm ET (0000 GMT) on Monday, the US Secret Service said.

US Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said a driver was taken into custody as "the cause and manner" of the incident is being investigated.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

A Delaware man was charged last month with drunk driving after he accidentally crashed his vehicle into US President Joe Biden's motorcade.

The U.S. Secret Service said "there was no protective interest associated with this event."

