Uvalde shooting, abortion ruling heighten US extremist threats, DHS says

USA

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 10:19 pm

Related News

Uvalde shooting, abortion ruling heighten US extremist threats, DHS says

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 10:19 pm
Flowers, toys, and other objects to remember the victims of the deadliest U.S. school mass shooting in nearly a decade, resulting in the death of 19 children and two teachers, are pictured at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, US on 30 May 2022. Photo: Reuters
Flowers, toys, and other objects to remember the victims of the deadliest U.S. school mass shooting in nearly a decade, resulting in the death of 19 children and two teachers, are pictured at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, US on 30 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

A Texas school shooting, a looming Supreme Court decision on abortion and grievances about security at the US-Mexico border could mobilize American extremists to violence, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Tuesday.

Violent threats directed at democratic institutions, politicians and political party offices will likely increase ahead of November's congressional election, DHS said in its latest National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin.

It was the sixth such advisory issued by DHS since January 2021, when officials turned fresh attention to domestic threats after supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6 of that year.

May shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, had drawn online praise from individuals, some of whom had encouraged copycat attacks, the advisory said.

A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in the Uvalde attack. An avowed white supremacist killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket.

"Threat actors have recently mobilized to violence due to factors such as personal grievances, reactions to current events, and adherence to violent extremist ideologies, including racially or ethnically motivated or anti-government/anti-authority violent extremism," the advisory said.

On abortion rights, the advisory said both proponents and opponents have encouraged violence on public forums ahead of the Supreme Court's expected decision overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.

Some domestic extremists have also expressed grievances that the United States is "unwilling or unable to secure the US-Mexico border and have called for violence to stem the flow of undocumented migrants," the advisory said. Extremists could use changes in border policies to justify violence, it added.

The DHS said it was responding to the threats by partnering with local governments, the private sector and community stakeholders across the country.

World+Biz

US / Shooting / Abortion / Law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

12h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

13h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

1h | Videos
'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

2h | Videos
Fear of clash in Germany-England match

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

3h | Videos
The middle class will suffer after savings certificate sales reduction

The middle class will suffer after savings certificate sales reduction

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata