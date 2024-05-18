US works to ensure Venezuela election credible but faces obstacles, official says

USA

Reuters
18 May, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 11:11 am

Related News

US works to ensure Venezuela election credible but faces obstacles, official says

Maduro is vying against Edmundo Gonzalez, veteran ex-diplomat who was named main opposition candidate after primary winner Maria Corina Machado had a ban on holding office upheld by the Supreme Court, a move condemned by the US at the time. Machado has since given Gonzalez her backing

Reuters
18 May, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 11:11 am
Venezuela&#039;s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores participate in a rally during May Day celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela 1 May, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores participate in a rally during May Day celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela 1 May, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo

The US sees it as a "very open question" whether Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro can win re-election if he holds a free vote in July, and Washington is trying to ensure the ballot is credible in the face of significant obstacles, a senior US official said on Friday.

The Biden administration is engaging with Venezuelan "stakeholders" as well regional and European partners in a bid  to keep the electoral process on track but expects additional difficulties as the July 28 vote approaches, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Maduro is vying against Edmundo Gonzalez, veteran ex-diplomat who was named main opposition candidate after primary winner Maria Corina Machado had a ban on holding office upheld by the Supreme Court, a move condemned by the US at the time. Machado has since given Gonzalez her backing.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The US reimposed oil sanctions on OPEC-member Venezuela last month, accusing Maduro of not fully complying with deals reached with the opposition to ensure free and fair elections.

Still, Washington says Maduro has met some of his commitments, including setting an election date and allowing an opposition candidate to run. "We are closely monitoring whether there is any backtracking," the senior administration official told reporters.

With a recent poll showing any candidate backed by Machado having more than double Maduro's support, opposition members   have warned the ruling Socialist party could take action to bar Gonzalez from appearing on the ballot.

Maduro, whose 2018 re-election was rejected by Western governments as a sham, has presided over a sharp economic decline.

"The prospect for a free and fair election or even a minimally credible election remains one that we are very interested in seeking to advance, but we recognize also there are significant obstacles," the official said.

"Whether or not Maduro could win an election in Venezuela is at best a very open question. Certainly there is a significant amount of polling that that is not the case."

The Venezuelan government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked whether there could be a change in US policy toward Venezuela after July 28, the official said the response would depend heavily on how the election is conducted.

The US Treasury Department said it would consider specific licences on a case-by-case basis for companies to operate in Venezuela after it withdrew a broad licence last month that had eased sanctions.

The prospects for individual licences is seen by experts as a way for the US to temper any impact on global oil supplies, and the official said it also may have a "moderating impact" on how Maduro's government acts ahead of the election.

The official also reiterated the US call for Venezuela  to grant safe passage out of the country for a group of opposition activists sheltering at the Argentine embassy in Caracas.

World+Biz

Venezuela / Venezuela Election / Nicolas Maduro

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

1d | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The UK is falling behind in the Asian food market

The UK is falling behind in the Asian food market

1h | Videos
New launch of Google ‘Google Astra’ will also find lost things

New launch of Google ‘Google Astra’ will also find lost things

2h | Videos
US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

20h | Videos
Unai Emery, manager who extracts gold from the ashes

Unai Emery, manager who extracts gold from the ashes

14h | Videos