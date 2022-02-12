US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine: Pentagon

Ukraine's biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole is seen at a compound of the World War II museum in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 16, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. Photo : Reuters

Washington is withdrawing nearly all of its remaining soldiers from Ukraine, the Pentagon has announced, as tensions soar over a possible Russian invasion of the eastern European country.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "has ordered the temporary repositioning of the 160 members of the Florida National Guard" who were in the country "advising and mentoring Ukrainian forces," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement, report Al Jazeera.

The troops – who Kirby said were being withdrawn "with the safety and security of our personnel foremost in mind" – will be repositioned "elsewhere in Europe."

Australia, New Zealand, Germany and the Netherlands on Saturday joined countries urging their citizens to leave Ukraine. Washington said on Friday that a Russian invasion, likely beginning with an air assault, could occur at any time.

Moscow has repeatedly disputed Washington's version of events, saying it has massed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border to maintain its own security against aggression by NATO allies.