US will not pursue charges against police officer over Jacob Blake shooting

USA

Reuters
09 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 10:07 pm

Related News

US will not pursue charges against police officer over Jacob Blake shooting

The department's decision comes ten months after Wisconsin prosecutors cleared Rusten Sheskey, the white police officer who shot Blake

Reuters
09 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 10:07 pm
Law enforcement officers guard during a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Law enforcement officers guard during a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The US Justice Department said on Friday it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer for his involvement in the August 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake.

Blake, who is Black, was shot by police several times in the back in front of his young children and was left paralyzed from the waist down. The incident sparked days of deadly protests against police brutality and racism in his hometown and across the United States.

The department's decision comes ten months after Wisconsin prosecutors cleared Rusten Sheskey, the white police officer who shot Blake.

In declining to bring criminal charges, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley found that Sheskey was acting in self-defense because Blake was armed with a knife and he had resisted arrest despite multiple Taser shots.

Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr, told ABC News that he was disappointed by the decision.

"I was expecting more from the administration than this. I was expecting much more than this," he was quoted as saying. "I believe that we're in a systematic racist system, and that this system was not set up for us."

Two other police officers on the scene that day - Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek - returned to duty in January after previously being placed on paid administrative leave.

The Justice Department did not explicitly name the officer who will be spared of criminal civil rights charges in its announcement on Friday.

It said Blake's family had already been told of the decision to decline to prosecute, which it made based on a lack of evidence to prove the officer willfully used excessive force.

"After a careful and thorough review, a team of experienced federal prosecutors determined that insufficient evidence exists to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the ... officer willfully violated the federal criminal civil rights statutes," it said.

"Seven times in the back is excessive," Jacob's father told ABC News on Friday. "Seven times in the back, that's not excessive?"

Top News / World+Biz

Jacob Blake / US police / Black Lives Matter movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

11h | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

2d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

2d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users