US will defend 'every inch' of Nato, but won't deploy to Ukraine: Biden

USA President Biden has reiterated that US forces "are not, and will not" be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine.

"Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our Nato allies and reassure those allies in the east," he says. "The United States will defend every inch of Nato territory with the full force of American power.", reports BBC.

Biden adds that he believes Nato is more united than ever before and that there is "no doubt" the US and other Nato countries will meet their treaty commitments.

Thousands of US ground and other forces have been deployed to Nato countries in eastern Europe that feel threatened by Russia, including Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania in the Baltic, as well as Poland and Romania.

President Biden says that the Russian invasion of Ukraine betrays the "sinister vision" of Vladimir Putin.

In his remarks, Biden says that the operation was never about "genuine" Russian security concerns, but instead was about naked aggression and Putin's desire "for empire".

"Putin's actions betray his sinister vision for the future of our world, one where nations take what they want by force," Biden says. "But it is a vision that the United States and freedom-loving nations will oppose."

Joe Biden begins by saying the Russian military has began a brutal assault on Ukraine without provocation.

It's a premeditated attack that has been planned for months, he says.

Limit US spike in gas prices

Biden said as the US responds to Russian attack on Ukraine, he will try "to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump" as well.

"As we respond, my administration is using ... every tool at [our] disposal to protect American families and businesses from rising prices at the gas pump. We're taking active steps to bring down the cost, and American oil and gas companies should not — should not — exploit this moment to hike their respect prices to raise profits," he said.

Biden said officials are monitoring energy supplies for disruptions.

"We've been coordinating with major oil-producing and consuming countries toward our common interest to secure global energy supplies. We are actively working with countries around the world to elevate collective release from the strategic petroleum reserves for major energy-consuming countries," he said. "And the United States will release additional barrels of oil as conditions warrant."

Biden said he knows that gas prices have already been rising in the US.

"I know this is hard and that Americans are already hurting. I will do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump. This is critical to me. But this aggression cannot go unanswered. If it did, the consequences for America would be much worse. America stands up to bullies. We stand up for freedom. This is who we are," he said.