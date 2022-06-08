US wholesale inventories increase strongly; sales growth slows

USA

Reuters
08 June, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 10:29 pm

US wholesale inventories increase strongly; sales growth slows

The rise in stocks reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday, however, came as sales growth moderated

Reuters
08 June, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 10:29 pm
Shoppers browse in a supermarket while wearing masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in north St. Louis, Missouri, US April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/File Photo
Shoppers browse in a supermarket while wearing masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in north St. Louis, Missouri, US April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/File Photo

US wholesale inventories increased slightly more than initially thought in April, suggesting that inventory investment could provide a lift to economic growth this quarter.

The rise in stocks reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday, however, came as sales growth moderated.

Inventories are being closely watched amid rising fears of a recession next year as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to cool demand in its battle against high inflation. Major US retailers, including Walmart and Target, said last month that they were carrying too much merchandise.

World+Biz

US wholesale

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

15h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

4h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

4h | Videos
Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

5h | Videos
Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble