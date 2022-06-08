US wholesale inventories increase strongly; sales growth slows

Shoppers browse in a supermarket while wearing masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in north St. Louis, Missouri, US April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/File Photo

US wholesale inventories increased slightly more than initially thought in April, suggesting that inventory investment could provide a lift to economic growth this quarter.

The rise in stocks reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday, however, came as sales growth moderated.

Inventories are being closely watched amid rising fears of a recession next year as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to cool demand in its battle against high inflation. Major US retailers, including Walmart and Target, said last month that they were carrying too much merchandise.