US welcomes end of Iraq deadlock after parliament elects new president, PM named

Abdul Latif Rashid, the newly elected Iraqi president, looks on, at the Iraqi parliament in Baghdad, Iraq October 13, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

The United States said it welcomed the end of a deadlock in Iraq as its parliament on Thursday elected Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid as president, who then immediately named Mohammed Shia al-Sudani prime minister-designate.

"The United States urges all parties to refrain from violence and to resolve differences amicably and peacefully through the political process," the US State Department said in a statement.