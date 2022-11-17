US Vice President Harris, Philippine President Marcos to discuss Taiwan

17 November, 2022, 09:55 am
US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore before departing for Vietnam on the second leg of her Asia trip, August, 24, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Tensions over Taiwan are expected to be on the agenda when US president Kamala Harris meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr next week, Manila's ambassador to Washington said on Thursday.

"I'm sure they will touch on the Taiwan situation," Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez told Reuters via phone, adding that the Philippines wants to play a role in peaceful coexistence between the United States and China.

