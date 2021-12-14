US urges Americans to avoid travel to Italy, Greenland over Covid-19 concerns

USA

Reuters
14 December, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 11:41 am

Travelers wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reclaim their luggage at the airport in Denver, Colorado, US, November 24, 2020. Photo :Reuters
Travelers wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reclaim their luggage at the airport in Denver, Colorado, US, November 24, 2020. Photo :Reuters

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised Americans against travel to Italy, Greenland and Mauritius, citing Covid-19 concerns.

The CDC now lists 84 destinations at "Level 4: Very High" classification, including nearly all of Europe. The State Department on Monday also added Italy and Mauritius to its "Level Four: Do Not Travel" advisories.

Italy reported 98 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 66 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,712 from 19,215.

Italy has registered 134,929 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.24 million cases to date.

Italy historically has been one of top foreign tourist destinations for Americans.

The United States imposed new rules, effective Dec. 6, requiring international air travelers arriving in the United States to obtain a negative Covid-19 test within one day of travel.

Under the prior rules, vaccinated international air travelers could present a negative test result obtained within three days of their day of departure.

