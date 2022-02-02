US troops will deploy to eastern Europe in coming days - US official

Pentagon. Photo: Reuters
Pentagon. Photo: Reuters

The Pentagon is expected to announce Wednesday that US troops will deploy in the coming days after President Joe Biden formally approved additional US military deployments to eastern Europe, a US official told Reuters.

Biden has directed more than 3,000 US troops to deploy to bolster European allies, the Wall Street Journal reported.

About 2,000 American troops will deploy from the United States to Poland and Germany and about 1,000 will reposition from Germany to Romania, the Journal said.

The Pentagon has this week suggested that troop movements could come from within Europe.

