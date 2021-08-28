US troop strength in Kabul falls below 4,000-official
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, added that a drone strike on Friday targeting an ISIS-K planner was not believed to have hit a senior militant and future military operations were possible.
The number of US troops at Kabul airport has fallen below 4,000, a US official told Reuters on Saturday, down from a peak of 5,800.
