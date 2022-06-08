US Treasury's Yellen says 8% inflation 'unacceptable'; 2% an appropriate target

Around the world, the central bank’s contributions to global financial stability have never been more important. . Photo: Bloomberg

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the current annual inflation rate of 8% is "unacceptable" for the United States and a 2% inflation target for the Federal Reserve is a "appropriate target" for the Federal Reserve.

Yellen, testifying before the US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, also said that it was important to continue to reduce deficits in the current inflationary environment.