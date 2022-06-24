US transfers Afghan Guantanamo Bay detainee after court ruling

USA

Reuters
24 June, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 10:08 pm

Related News

US transfers Afghan Guantanamo Bay detainee after court ruling

Reuters
24 June, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 10:08 pm
The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, January 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters
The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, January 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters

The Pentagon on Friday said it had transferred an Afghan detainee who was held at Guantanamo Bay for 15 years, a move that comes after a court ruled the United States had no legal justification to hold him.

Opened under Republican President George W. Bush, the Guantanamo Bay prison had its population peak at about 800 inmates. President Barack Obama, a Democrat like Biden, whittled down the number, but his effort to close the prison was stymied largely by Republican opposition in Congress.

The latest transfer reduces the number of detainees to 36.

In a statement, the Pentagon said that Asadullah Haroon al-Afghani had been transferred from the detention facility and would be repatriated to Afghanistan. It thanked the Qatari government for its help.

In October, a US District Court ruled that Haroon's detention was unlawful. Prior to the ruling, a review board of national security officials had said that Haroon was eligible to be transferred.

The Taliban administration's spokesman in Afghanistan Zabihullah Mujahid was Haroon had been handed over, adding another Afghan detainee remained at Guantanamo Bay.

"As a result of the efforts of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and its direct and positive interaction with the United States, one of the remaining two detainees, Asadullah Haroon, was released from Guantanamo prison," Mujahid said.

World+Biz

Guantanamo Bay / Pentagon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

12h | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

14h | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

14h | Interviews
‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi means record, record means Messi

Messi means record, record means Messi

2h | Videos
Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

2h | Videos
Modern rehabilitation centre for those affected by Padma Bridge land acquisition

Modern rehabilitation centre for those affected by Padma Bridge land acquisition

3h | Videos
What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion