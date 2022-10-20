US targets Russian military procurement network in new sanctions

USA

Reuters
20 October, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 09:27 am

Related News

US targets Russian military procurement network in new sanctions

Reuters
20 October, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 09:27 am
A Russian service member stands next to a mobile recruitment center for military service under contract in Rostov-on-Don, Russia September 17, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov
A Russian service member stands next to a mobile recruitment center for military service under contract in Rostov-on-Don, Russia September 17, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

The United States on Wednesday imposed fresh sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, targeting a network that Washington accused of procuring military and dual-use technologies from US manufacturers and supplying them to Russian users.

The US Treasury Department said it imposed sanctions on Russian national Yury Yuryevich Orekhov, whom it accused of being a procurement agent, and two of his companies - Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH and Opus Energy Trading LLC.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said sanctions and export controls imposed by a broad coalition of allies had left Russia increasingly struggling to secure "inputs and technologies" for its war.

"We know these efforts are having a direct effect on the battlefield, as Russia's desperation has led them to turn to inferior suppliers and outdated equipment," he said in a statement.

World+Biz

US / Russia / sanctions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Absence of a successful terror attack doesn’t mean the absence of terrorism'

41m | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kabir Suman at Dhaka: An afternoon that turned into khayal music

2h | Panorama
Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

13h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

13h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

15h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities