US student debt relief plan estimated to cost $400 bn

USA

BSS/AFP
27 September, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 11:18 am

Related News

US student debt relief plan estimated to cost $400 bn

BSS/AFP
27 September, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 11:18 am
Students tanking US President for canceling student debt. Photo: Collected
Students tanking US President for canceling student debt. Photo: Collected

US President Joe Biden's plan to forgive part of the country's massive student debt burden is estimated to cost the government $400 billion, the Congressional Budget Office said Monday.

The estimate, requested by conservative lawmakers and issued by an apolitical federal body, is expected to add further fuel to the heated controversy between Democrats and Republicans over the topic.

"CBO estimates that the cost of student loans will increase by about an additional $400 billion in present value" as a result of the debt forgiveness, it said.

But a White House official noted, "CBO called its own estimate 'highly uncertain.' We agree."

Republicans accuse Biden of wasting money on the measure, arguing that public funds could be used more effectively.

Biden announced the plan on August 24, making good on a campaign promise.

Under the relief plan, $10,000 will be cut from all loans owed by people earning a salary of less than $125,000. For former students who went to university with need-based government assistance known as Pell grants, the relief will be $20,000.

US colleges can often cost anywhere between $10,000 and $70,000 a year, leaving graduates with crushing debt as they enter the workforce.

According to government estimates, the average debt for US college students when they graduate is $25,000, a sum many spend years or even decades to pay back.

Biden's measure continues to be heavily debated. Estimating the plan's cost is fueling a major technical debate among experts and economists, particularly because it is unclear regarding loan repayments already made by people who benefit from the debt forgiveness.
 

Top News / World+Biz

USA / US students / Student Debt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Giorgia Meloni wants to move the Brothers of Italy party from the political fringes, from the extreme right to center right. Photo: Reuters

Who is Giorgia Meloni?

15m | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The Detroit of Asia now wants a shot at EVs

1h | Thoughts
How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

2h | Panorama
The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

3h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

1h | Videos
Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

17h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

19h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b