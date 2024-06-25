US states poised to criminalise mask wearing amid Palestinian protests

USA

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 08:10 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 08:11 am

Related News

US states poised to criminalise mask wearing amid Palestinian protests

Student protesters in Ohio, Texas and Florida have been threatened with arrest for covering their faces

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 08:10 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 08:11 am
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

State US legislators and law enforcement are reinstating dormant laws that criminalise mask-wearing to penalise pro-Palestinian protesters who conceal their faces, raising concerns among covid-cautious Americans, reports Washington Post. 

The report said republican lawmakers in North Carolina are poised to overturn Democratic Governor Roy Cooper's recent veto of legislation to criminalize masking. 

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) said this month she supports legislative efforts to ban masks on the subway, citing an incident in which masked protesters on a train shouted: "Raise your hands if you're a Zionist. This is your chance to get out." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, student protesters in Ohio, Texas and Florida have been threatened with arrest for covering their faces.

Decades-old laws against masking — often crafted in response to the hooded terror of the Ku Klux Klan — are on the books in at least 18 states and DC, according to the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law. 

Lawmakers in some areas passed legislation to create health exemptions during the coronavirus pandemic while other authorities vowed not to enforce the statutes.

Immunocompromised Americans and civil libertarians who have long criticized mask bans as a cudgel against protesters of police shootings, economic inequality and environmental injustice say the bans are being revived because covid is no longer treated as a public health emergency. 

Coronavirus levels in wastewater are reaching high levels across much of the Sun Belt and Florida, early indications of a summer covid wave, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lawmakers eager to reinstate pre-pandemic mask restrictions say legislation would not target medically vulnerable people and others trying to avoid respiratory viruses. But critics say such an approach would be impractical and sets mask wearers up for further ostracization and harassment by police and fellow citizens.

Top News / World+Biz

US / Face mask / Pro-Palestine protesters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

23h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

23h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

19h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

1h | Videos
US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

11h | Videos
The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

12h | Videos
That is why Hinduja family in discussion

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

14h | Videos