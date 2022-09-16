US to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine
The United States will soon announce a new $600 million arms package for Ukraine to help the Ukrainian military battle Russia, US officials said on Thursday.
The United States will soon announce a new $600 million arms package for Ukraine to help the Ukrainian military battle Russia, US officials said on Thursday.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.