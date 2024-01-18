US slams Iranian strikes breaching Pakistan's sovereign borders

FILE PHOTO: USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/file photo

The United States condemned Iran's violation of the sovereign borders of Pakistan on Wednesday

"So we do condemn those strikes. We've seen Iran violate the sovereign borders of three of its neighbors in just the past couple of days," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

According to reports, Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran on Wednesday and blocked Tehran's envoy from returning to Islamabad after the air strike.The raid occurred late Tuesday after similar attacks in Iraq and Syria.

Pakistani foreign ministry spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch called the attack near the countries' shared border "unprovoked" and a breach of Pakistan´s sovereignty.

Iranian news agency Mehr News claimed the "missile and drone" attack targeted the Pakistan headquarters of Jaish al-Adl, a group formed in 2012 and blacklisted by Iran as a terrorist group.

Jaish al-Adl has carried out several attacks on Iranian soil in recent years, as per Iranian news agency.

The strikes come as the Middle East has been rocked by the Gaza crisis intensified by continuous Israeli bombardment in the occupied territory, and attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea.

In Washington, Miller said: "I think it is a little rich for, on one hand, Iran to be the leading funder of terrorism in the region, the leading funder of instability in the region, and on the other hand, claimed that it needs to take these actions to counter terrorism."