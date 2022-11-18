US skeptical of reports Iran has developed hypersonic missile

FILE PHOTO: A first military satellite named Noor is launched into orbit by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, in Semnan, Iran April 22, 2020. WANA/Sepah News via REUTERS

The United States is skeptical of reports suggesting Iran had developed a hypersonic missile, a Pentagon spokesperson said on Thursday.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency last week quoted the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace commander as saying Iran had built a hypersonic ballistic missile.

"We've seen the reports asserted and coming out of Iran, we remain skeptical of these reports," Sabrina Singh told a news conference.

Hypersonic missiles can fly at least five times faster than the speed of sound and on a complex trajectory, making them difficult to intercept.