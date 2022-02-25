US to send 7,000 troops already on alert to Germany -US official

USA

Reuters
25 February, 2022, 01:45 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 01:49 am

US soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division walk near the G2A Arena following their arrival at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, in Jasionka, Poland February 8, 2022. Photo :Reuters
The United States is sending 7,000 troops to Germany to help reassure NATO allies who are part of a larger contingent that had already been put on alert earlier this year, a senior US defense official said.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the troops would be made up of an armored brigade combat team and would leave for Germany in the coming days.

President Joe Biden referred to these troops in a speech earlier on Thursday.

USA / USA troops / USA troops in Germany

