US senators call for close look at TikTok

USA

BSS/AFP
06 July, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 10:39 am

Related News

US senators call for close look at TikTok

BSS/AFP
06 July, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 10:39 am
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

Leaders of the US Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday called for an investigation into whether Chinese officials are getting access to data about US users of video-snippet sharing sensation TikTok.

In a letter to Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chairwoman Lina Khan, the senators urged her to scrutinize how well TikTok safeguards private data.

"We write in response to public reports that individuals in the People's Republic of China have been accessing data on US users, in contravention of several public representations," the letter said.

TikTok has consistently defended itself against such accusations, saying it gives no data about US users to the Chinese government despite its parent company, ByteDance, being based in China.

"We've talked openly about our work to limit access to user data across regions, and in our letter to senators last week we were clear about our progress in limiting access even further through our work with Oracle," a TikTok spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"As we've said repeatedly, TikTok has never shared US user data with the Chinese government, nor would we if asked."

In response to earlier inquiries from US authorities, TikTok had indicated in mid-June that all of its data on US-based users were now stored on US-based servers operated by US company Oracle.

TikTok last week responded by letter to questions from nine Republican senators about its data storage and access policies.

In that letter, TikTok confirmed claims made in a BuzzFeed article that employees based in China had access to US users' data, but only within "robust cybersecurity controls and authorization approval protocols" overseen by the company's "U.S.-based security team."

TikTok officials also said that while ByteDance engineers could work on the platform's algorithms, the new protocol ensures that they can only do so in Oracle's computing environment, without extracting data from it.

The popular social media platform is currently being evaluated by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, an inter-agency government review board that assesses the risks of foreign investments on US national security.

During his White House tenure, former president Donald Trump was concerned about the security of the platform's data and tried to force ByteDance to sell its subsidiary to Oracle.

He also issued executive orders to outright ban the service in the United States, but those never came into force and were later revoked by his successor, Joe Biden.

President Biden has nonetheless tasked his administration with measuring the possible risks associated with foreign ownership of social media websites and apps.

World+Biz

US Senators / TikTok / USA / US Senate Intelligence Committee / Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

30m | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

22h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

14h | Videos
Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

14h | Videos
50 companies plan to invest big in South

50 companies plan to invest big in South

15h | Videos
Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’