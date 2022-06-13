US Senate moves towards limited gun control measures

USA

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 09:03 am

The US Capitol is seen at night, on the fourth day of the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump, in Washington, US, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
The US Capitol is seen at night, on the fourth day of the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump, in Washington, US, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

US Senate has moved towards limited gun control measures as a  cross-party group of senators has agreed on a framework for potential legislation on gun safety, following a spate of mass shootings.

The move would include support for tougher checks for buyers aged under 21 and cracking down on illegal gun purchases, reports the BBC.

"Today, we are announcing a common sense, bipartisan proposal to protect America's children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country," the Senate group said in a statement.

"Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities."

The senators also called for increased investment in mental health services and school safety resources, as well as including domestic violence convictions and restraining orders in the national background check database for people buying firearms.

Crucially, the proposals are supported by 10 Republicans, meaning they have the numbers to be voted into law.

US President Biden said the plans were "steps in the right direction" but they fall far short of what he called for.

Previous attempts to tighten gun laws failed to get the required support in Congress.

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across the US on Saturday to call for stricter gun laws in the wake of two mass shootings.

